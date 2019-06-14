Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Earns “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Quiz stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. Quiz has a 12-month low of GBX 13.75 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.68).
Quiz Company Profile
