Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Earns “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Quiz stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. Quiz has a 12-month low of GBX 13.75 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.68).

Get Quiz alerts:

Quiz Company Profile

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.