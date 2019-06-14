Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$35.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.21.

QBR.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

