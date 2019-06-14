Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$35.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.21.

QBR.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$25.27.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

