Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Arch Coal Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $555.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.79 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 484,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after buying an additional 389,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 130,918 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 84,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,151,000 after buying an additional 83,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.