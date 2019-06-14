Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Saia in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of SAIA opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Saia has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $410.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Saia by 11.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 212.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

