Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $9.16 Million Position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 71,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period.

CBH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,004. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

About ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

