Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $12.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

PRU stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,449,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

