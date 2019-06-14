Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) & ProAssurance (NASDAQ:PRA) Head-To-Head Survey

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ProAssurance pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and Protective Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $886.03 million 2.30 $47.06 million $1.48 25.68 Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.62 -$34.08 million N/A N/A

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 7.01% 3.98% 1.34% Protective Insurance -6.98% -5.19% -1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProAssurance and Protective Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProAssurance currently has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Protective Insurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

