ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $15.96. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 167917 shares.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $290,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $15.96” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/proshares-ultra-bloomberg-crude-oil-nysearcauco-shares-gap-up-to-15-96.html.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.