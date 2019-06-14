Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $30,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after buying an additional 675,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,747,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,776.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 120,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.42, for a total value of $40,447,764.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,332,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,650 shares of company stock worth $143,531,581 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $349.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/principal-financial-group-inc-reduces-position-in-ulta-beauty-inc-nasdaqulta.html.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.