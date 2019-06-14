Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) Shares Up 45%

Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) shares shot up 45% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 0 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 130,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Prana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAN)

Prana Biotechnology Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates include PBT434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders; and PBT2, which has completed four Phase I studies and a Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with Alzheimer's disease.

