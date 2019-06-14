PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
About PRADA S P A/ADR
Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.