PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Get PRADA S P A/ADR alerts:

About PRADA S P A/ADR

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.