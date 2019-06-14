Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 88.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Portman Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

