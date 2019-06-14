Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. 12,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,240. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

