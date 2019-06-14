POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “POET Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries are developers of opto-electronic and photonic fabrication processes, devices and products. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. The company operates primarily in the United States, Canada and Singapore. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

POETF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised POET Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on POET Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POETF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.84.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a negative net margin of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

