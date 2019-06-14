PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,545,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Viacom by 836.3% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,850,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,862 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,279,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viacom by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,310,000 after purchasing an additional 865,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Viacom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,389,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 834,733 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAB shares. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of VIAB opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Viacom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

