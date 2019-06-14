Plus-Coin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NPLC)

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Plus-Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Plus-Coin has a total market capitalization of $320,596.00 and approximately $1,847.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,007,836 tokens. The official website for Plus-Coin is www.plus-coin.com/en . The official message board for Plus-Coin is medium.com/@pluscoin . Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plus-Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plus-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

