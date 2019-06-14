PlayCoin [ERC20] Market Capitalization Hits $2.48 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00382062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.02508868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00151971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

