Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) Shares Down 5.4%

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 5,216,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 1,568,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

PES has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PES. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

