Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.9% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/philip-morris-international-inc-nysepm-shares-sold-by-arthur-m-cohen-associates-llc.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.