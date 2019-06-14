Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Receives €149.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €148.00 ($172.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFV shares. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock traded down €4.10 ($4.77) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €125.20 ($145.58). 37,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a twelve month high of €156.40 ($181.86).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

