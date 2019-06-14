Pendragon (LON:PDG) PT Lowered to GBX 23 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 23 ($0.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of LON:PDG opened at GBX 17.92 ($0.23) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 20.65 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79. The company has a market cap of $248.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.98.

In other news, insider Chris Chambers acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,600.94).

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

