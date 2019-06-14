Park Group (LON:PARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Group (LON:PARK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.43 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 0.23 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON:PARK traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 68.25 ($0.89). The stock had a trading volume of 153,967 shares. Park Group has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 82.50 ($1.08). The stock has a market cap of $127.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Park Group’s previous dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. Park Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.
About Park Group
Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.
