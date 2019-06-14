Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 104,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.36. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.12 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Keyes acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,359,573.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 482,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

