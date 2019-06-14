Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in ASGN by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,970,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,347,000 after buying an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in ASGN by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ASGN by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 39,244 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.14 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

