Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$11,285.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,466,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,824,300.87.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Wares purchased 18,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,520.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Wares bought 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,285.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Wares bought 29,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,110.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Robert Wares bought 30,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$18,910.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$30,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Robert Wares purchased 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Shares of CVE OM traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

