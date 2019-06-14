Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPB. ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Opus Bank stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.