Optima Fund Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optima Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 3.8% of Optima Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Optima Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.03.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,838 shares of company stock worth $60,415,372. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.98. The stock had a trading volume of 189,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,457. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

