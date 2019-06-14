OppenheimerFunds Inc. Invests $21.28 Million in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 253,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Alteryx by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alteryx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $102.13 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.65, a P/E/G ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at $602,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,216 shares of company stock worth $7,980,080 over the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

