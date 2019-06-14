OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $24,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,468 shares of company stock worth $6,118,032 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

DAL opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/oppenheimerfunds-inc-increases-position-in-delta-air-lines-inc-nysedal.html.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.