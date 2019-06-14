Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,460,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,023,000 after buying an additional 243,272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $390,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ben W. Perks sold 3,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $112,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,776. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

