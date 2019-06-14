O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 455.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,969.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Accenture stock opened at $184.61 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $186.68. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

