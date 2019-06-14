O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $291,000 Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Match Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Match Group by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Match Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 57,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Match Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $744,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $72.82 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Match Group had a return on equity of 120.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $291,000 Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/o-shares-investment-advisers-llc-has-291000-position-in-match-group-inc-nasdaqmtch.html.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.