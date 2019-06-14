Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of HZD stock opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 138.50 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 252 ($3.29).

In other news, insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 13,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,028.84 ($26,171.23).

About Horizon Discovery Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

