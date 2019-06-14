NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 3.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuCana will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 558.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

