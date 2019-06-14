NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Shares of NuCana stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 3.92.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 558.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
