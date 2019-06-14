Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 979 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3,059.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 979 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-buys-979-shares-of-equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-nyseels.html.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.