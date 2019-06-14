Northern Trust Corp Buys 19,275 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $112,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,641 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $267,634.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,641 shares in the company, valued at $767,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $301,213.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.92 million. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

