Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €51.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.08 ($59.39).

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOEJ shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NOEJ opened at €35.84 ($41.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €33.70 ($39.19) and a 1-year high of €70.15 ($81.57). The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

