Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,708 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 94.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

