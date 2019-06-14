Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $13.66 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $167.15 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $13.66 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/nissay-asset-management-corp-japan-adv-has-13-66-million-position-in-union-pacific-co-nyseunp.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.