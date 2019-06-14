Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.89

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NINE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million.

In other news, insider Theodore R. Moore sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $188,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Crombie sold 27,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $583,707.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 446.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 430,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 351,470 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 263.5% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

