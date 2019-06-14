Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sheldon Razin Sells 4,018 Shares

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $76,583.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sheldon Razin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Sheldon Razin sold 1,113 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $21,180.39.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.75. 14,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

