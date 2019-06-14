Nexo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.42 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Allbit. Nexo has a market capitalization of $56.97 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00378690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.70 or 0.02476072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00159696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, YoBit, DDEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.