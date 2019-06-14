New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Invests $27.67 Million in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,921,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,000. Harpoon Therapeutics makes up 7.6% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Harpoon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

HARP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089. The firm has a market cap of $282.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($8.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

