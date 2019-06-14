New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBEV. TheStreet upgraded New Age Beverages from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NBEV opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Reginald Kapteyn sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,000 shares of company stock worth $1,703,100. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

