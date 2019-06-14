Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 171,371 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ameren by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 380,366 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $76.47 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/neuburgh-advisers-llc-increases-holdings-in-ameren-corp-nyseaee.html.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.