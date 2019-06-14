MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MVC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of MVC stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $165.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.75.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MVC Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MVC Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 566,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 64,145 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 334,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 284,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

