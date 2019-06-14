MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $14,709.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009847 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 161,196,773 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

