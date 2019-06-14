MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $45.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/mml-investors-services-llc-grows-position-in-etfmg-alternative-harvest-etf-nysearcamj.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.