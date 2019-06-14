Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,007.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

