Michael Scott Jones Sells 40,000 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.57 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

